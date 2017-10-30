The Montreal Canadiens announced on Monday that the team will be without the services of Nikita Scherbak after the winger underwent surgery on his right knee.

N. Scherbak underwent a surgery to his right knee today in Mtl (injury suffered on Oct. 26). His recovery period is expected to be 6 weeks. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) October 30, 2017

He's expected to be out for six weeks.

A native of Moscow, Scherbak was injured in a 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Oct. 26. The injury occurred late in the first period. After limping to the dressing room late in the first frame, the 21-year-old returned to the game at the start of the second, but could not continue.

Originally taken with the 24th overall pick of the 2014 National Hockey League Draft out of the Western Hockey League's Saskatoon Blades, Scherbak has appeared in two games for the Habs this season.

He made his NHL debut a year ago, scoring once in three games.

The Canadiens visit the Ottawa Senators on Monday night.