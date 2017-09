The Montreal Canadiens have released forward Michael McCarron and defenceman Jakub Jerabek, who are both on two-way contracts, from training camp, they will report to Laval Rocket of the American Hockey League.

#Habs advise McCarron and Jerabek (2-way contracts) sent to AHL Rocket. Carr and Holland on waivers for the purpose of assigning to Laval. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 30, 2017

Forwards Daniel Carr and Peter Holland have been placed on waivers by the Canadiens for the purpose of assigning them to the AHL team.