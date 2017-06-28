1h ago
Habs sign F De La Rose to one-year contract
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens signed Jacob De La Rose to a one-year contract, the team announced on Wednesday.
TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports the contract is worth $725,000.
The 22-year-old winger scored 14 goals and added 17 assists over 62 games with the AHL's St. John's IceCaps. He failed to record a point in nine games with the Canadiens.
Selected by the Habs in the second round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, the native of Sweden has four goals and three assists over 64 career games in the NHL.