Victor Mete will be spending the season in Montreal, as the Canadiens officially informed the defenceman on Friday that he is staying with the NHL club.

“(General manager) Marc Bergevin told me that I could find a place," he told reporters after practice on Friday. "My mother is definitely going to be living with me for my first year."

Mete, 19, played his 10th game of the season in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night, officially activating the first year of his entry-level contract.

Mete, who has been paired with Shea Weber throughout the pre-season and most of the regular season, has two assists and is minus-8 this season.

The Toronto native was drafted 100th overall by the Canadiens in 2016 and had 15 goals and 44 points in 50 games with London last season.

"As long as he performs like that, he'll stay in Montreal," said Bergevin when asked about Mete's play on Wednesday.