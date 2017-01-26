Adam Hadwin is continuing his strong start to the year at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Hadwin (-6) trails Justin Rose (-7) by one shot for first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club.

The 29-year-old finished second at the CareerBuilder Challenge last weekend after becoming the first-ever Canadian to shoot 59 in his third round.

Edmonton's Brad Fritsch is tied for third at 5-under, while Graham DeLaet is one back of him at 4-under after shooting 68 in the first round.

Nick Taylor is 3-under par, while Hamilton, ON's Mackenzie Hughes is 1-under on the back nine.

Hadwin followed up a bogey on the 12th hole with three consecutive birdies to move into a tie for the lead.



Hadwin First-Round Scorecard - Front Nine Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Tot Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72 Hadwin 3 4 3 4 4 4 4 2 5 33 66

Hadwin First-Round Scorecard - Back Nine Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 36 Tot Par 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 33 72 Hadwin 4 3 5 4 3 3 3 3 5 33 66

Tiger Woods, who is making his 2017 PGA debut, is 4-over through 15 holes.