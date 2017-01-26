3h ago
Hadwin, Fritsch strong at Torrey Pines
TSN.ca Staff
Adam Hadwin is continuing his strong start to the year at the Farmers Insurance Open.
Hadwin (-6) trails Justin Rose (-7) by one shot for first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Club.
The 29-year-old finished second at the CareerBuilder Challenge last weekend after becoming the first-ever Canadian to shoot 59 in his third round.
Edmonton's Brad Fritsch is tied for third at 5-under, while Graham DeLaet is one back of him at 4-under after shooting 68 in the first round.
Nick Taylor is 3-under par, while Hamilton, ON's Mackenzie Hughes finished his first round at 2-under.
Hadwin followed up a bogey on the 12th hole with three consecutive birdies to move into a tie for the lead.
Hadwin First-Round Scorecard - Front Nine
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Tot
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
|Hadwin
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|2
|5
|33
|66
Hadwin First-Round Scorecard - Back Nine
|Hole
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|36
|Tot
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|33
|72
|Hadwin
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|5
|33
|66
Tiger Woods, who is making his 2017 PGA debut, finished the day 4-over par. He sits tied for 133rd at the tournament.