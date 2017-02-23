Frank Seravalli TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Follow|Archive

Hockey reporters don’t root for anything more than a good story and a quick game.

If there were ever a player to root for a trade, it would be Ron Hainsey – who was dealt on Thursday morning from Carolina to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2017 second-round pick and Danny Kristo.

His run of long summers may mercifully be coming to an end with the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Hainsey, 35, is the NHL record holder for most games played (891) without appearing in a playoff game. His last playoff appearance came in 2005 with the AHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs, making it a long 11 seasons in Columbus, Atlanta, Winnipeg and Carolina since.

Once Hainsey’s streak ends, the next active players with longest playoff droughts will be Zach Bogosian (512 games), Jordan Eberle (486), Evander Kane (474), Jeff Skinner (473), and Taylor Hall (431), according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The previous record was held by Guy Charron, who retired in 1981 after 11 seasons and 734 games without postseason play.

At the time of the deal, Hainsey was ranked No. 31 on TSN’s Top 40 Trade Bait board.

Even with the relatively high price paid in a second-round pick, Pittsburgh is better positioned for another Stanley Cup after Thursday’s move.

Minutes before his trade was announced, the Penguins reported Trevor Daley underwent successful knee surgery and will be sidelined for the next six weeks. Olli Maatta (hand) is also out six weeks and Justin Schultz (concussion) is out indefinitely. The price only would have gone up if GM Jim Rutherford announced Daley’s surgery first.

In a way, with first-round picks somewhat devalued – since scouts say you may be able to get the same player value with pick No. 20 as with pick No. 50 in this year’s entry draft – second and third-round picks could be at a premium this season. Pittsburgh’s quest for a repeat – which no team has done since Detroit in 1997 and 1998 - is Carolina’s gain.

Carolina will now have six kicks at the can in the first three rounds, with a first-round pick, three second-round picks and two third-round picks.

The Hurricanes have hit on recent second-round picks, with Sebastien Aho and Justin Faulk playing major roles currently with the Canes.

Rutherford, who signed Hainsey in Carolina when he was the Hurricanes’ GM, said he would decide in the next 24 hours if he needed to make another trade for a defenceman.

“You can look at that two ways,” Rutherford told reporters, “You add another NHL defenceman and then you're totally healthy and then you have a situation you have to deal with where you have one or two guys who aren't happy to be sitting in the stands. Then you look at it the other way where you never have enough and you're hurt all the time, so you may need one. We're thinking about that right now.”

Capitals GM Brian McLellan told reporters he believes blueline rentals like Hainsey and Michael Stone - who checked in at No. 5 on TSN’s Trade Bait board when he was moved on Monday - will all move before the deadline because teams don’t want to commit longer term with an expansion draft looming.

“With the ability to protect three defenceman in the expansion draft,” McLellan said, “it might restrict people from adding a guy at this point that you might have to protect and you might lose him come expansion draft time.”

