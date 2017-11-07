Halladay's numbers among best in Jays history

Roy Halladay spent 12 seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays and wrote his name all over the team record books.

The Denver, Colorado native was inducted into the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame on June 24th, 2017.

He is eligible for selection into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

No pitcher has won more games in a season than the 22 victories he posted in 2003 on his way to capturing the first of his two career Cy Young Awards.

Halladay was selected to the All-Star Game six times over his career in Toronto.

His 148 wins with the Blue Jays places him second in team history, behind only the 175 wins earned by Dave Stieb.

Halladay finished with a .661 win percentage, behind only Roger Clemens who finished his time in Toronto with a .759%.

He earned 15 shutouts over his 12 years with the team, Stieb is first in team history with 30.

His 287 starts are third in team history, trailing Jim Clancy at 345 and Stieb who made 408 starts for the Blue Jays.