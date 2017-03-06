Halladay to work with Phillies in ST

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Two-time Cy Young winner Roy Halladay will be working with the Philadelphia Phillies as a special instructor at the team's spring training camp.

The Phillies announced that Halladay would be joining them in the role via Twitter on Monday.

Halladay, who retired after the 2013 season, was also a guest instructor for Philadelphia in 2014.

Drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays 17th overall in 1995, Halladay went on to a stellar career with eight all-star appearances and two Cy Young Awards (2003, 2010).

He finished his 16-year major league career with 203 wins, a 3.38 earned-run average and 2,117 strikeouts.

Halladay pitched a perfect game on May 29, 2010 and threw a no-hitter on Oct. 6 2010 in the post-season.

Most of his career was in Toronto, where he played for 11 years before being traded to Philadelphia in December 2009 in exchange for minor-league prospects Travis d'Arnaud, Kyle Drabek, and Michael Taylor.

Halladay signed a one-day, free-agent contract with Toronto to retire a Blue Jay in Dec. 2013.