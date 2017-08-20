MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin qualified for his fourth Olympics on Sunday after finishing second overall at the Canadian short track team selections.

Charle Cournoyer also qualified for the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang on the men's side while Jamie Macdonald and Kasandra Bradette made the women's team.

Samuel Girard and Kim Boutin qualified for the squad on Saturday.

"Mission accomplished and now we want to be the best team at the Olympics and win some medals," said Hamelin. "The Charles Hamelin from the 2006 Games would have never believed that the Charles Hamelin from the future would make it all the way to the 2018 Games.

"I consider this an exceptional accomplishment and I will savour this experience alongside the guys and girls on the Canadian team."

Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., won a gold medal in the 1,500 metres at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The 33-year-old also captured gold in the 500 and 5,000-metre relay at the 2010 Games in Vancouver and picked up a silver at the 2006 Games in Turin in the 5,000-metre relay.

He won the 1,000 on Sunday while Cournoyer came third in the 500. Cournoyer, from Boucherville, Que., will be competing in his second Winter Games.

Macdonald, from Fort St. James, B.C., came second in the women's standings after finishing second in the 1,000 and fourth in the 500. Bradette of Saint-Felicien, Que., was second in the 500 and third in the 1,000.

Macdonald and Bradette tied for points and will both be making their first appearance at the Olympics.

A fourth spot will be awarded to a skater of both genders that will have requested a bye, while a fifth spot will be awarded as a discretionary choice. The full team will be announced on Aug. 30.