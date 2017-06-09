MONTREAL — Defending champion Lewis Hamilton posted the quickest lap in the first practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix on Friday morning, just ahead of Ferrari ace Sebastian Vettel.

Hamilton's best lap in his Mercedes AMG at 4.361-kilometre Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve was one minute 13.809 seconds, which was 0.198 of a second better than Vettel, who he is chasing for the lead in driver standings.

Hamilton's teammate Vatteri Bottas was third best in 1:14.046 with Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari fourth at 1:14.230. Sergio Perez was fifth for Force India at 1:14.578.

Canadian rookie Lance Stroll was 13th, 2.504 seconds off the best time. An hour into the practice he reported to his pit crew: "I don't have any stability mid-corner." He was more than a second slower than eighth place Williams teammate Felipe Massa.

Clearly frustrated two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso pulled his McLaren off the track with gearbox and steering trouble with 20 minutes left in the session. He waved to the crowd and returned to his garage.

Toro Rosso's Carlos Sainz wasn't able to post a time as he left with his engine smoking in the opening minutes. Both Ferrari cars and Nico Hulkenberg's Renault spun off without incurring damage early on. Esteban Ocon's Force India also spun late in the session at the same corner.

A second practice is set for Friday afternoon. Qualifying is on Saturday with the race on Sunday.