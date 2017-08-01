PITTSBURGH — Billy Hamilton hit a three-run homer and tripled, Eugenio Suarez and rookie Jesse Winker also went deep, and the Cincinnati Reds overwhelmed the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Hamilton tripled and scored in the first inning. Then he sent a pitch from Jameson Taillon (6-5) into the right-field seats in the second for his third home run of the season as the last-place Reds beat Pittsburgh again.

Cincinnati is 7-1 against the Pirates this season and 36-62 versus everyone else. Homer Bailey (3-5) allowed one run in six innings, striking out three and walking two to snap a three-start losing streak.

Taillon gave up eight runs on 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings and is 1-3 with a 12.18 ERA since the All-Star break.

Pittsburgh stayed relatively quiet at the trade deadline Monday, sending reliever Tony Watson to the Los Angeles Dodgers for prospects and getting right-hander Joaquin Benoit from Philadelphia.

General manager Neal Huntington said he wanted to give his core group a chance to make a run, and the Pirates pointed to an eight-game homestand against Cincinnati, San Diego and Detroit — all of whom entered Tuesday at least 10 games under .500 — as a chance to make inroads in an NL Central race that is starting to get away from them.

Cincinnati pounded out 14 hits against Taillon and three relievers. Hamilton led off the game with a triple to right-centre and scored on Joey Votto's fielder's choice. The Pirates tied it in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single by Josh Bell, but Hamilton was just getting started.

Jose Peraza doubled with one out in the second and scored on Tucker Barnhart's single. Bailey laid down a sacrifice bunt, but Taillon tried to go to second to start a double play. The throw was late and both runners were safe. Hamilton followed by sending Taillon's pitch a few rows deep for his second home run this season against Pittsburgh to make it 5-1.

That was more than enough for Bailey. The four hits and six baserunners he allowed were both season lows.

MONEY MATTERS

Philadelphia is sending Pittsburgh $2,359,726 in four equal biweekly payments starting Aug. 15, covering most of the $2,540,983 remaining on the 40-year-old Benoit's $7.5 million salary. The Pirates pay $181,257, which is a prorated share of the $535,000 major league minimum.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: Placed OF Scott Schebler on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain. Called up OF Phillip Ervin from Triple-A Louisville.

Pirates: RF Gregory Polanco (hamstring) went through a full workout, from running the bases to doing outfield drills and seeing high-velocity pitches in the batting cage, as he nears a return from the disabled list. Pittsburgh manager Clint Hurdle said it's conceivable Polanco could be available Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Reds: Robert Stephenson (0-4, 7.86 ERA) makes his third start since joining the rotation last month. Stephenson is 0-2 with a 7.45 ERA as a starter.

Pirates: Trevor Williams (4-4, 4.53) is 3-2 with a 4.00 ERA in his last 14 starts.

