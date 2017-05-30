The French tennis federation says Maxime Hamou's accreditation has been revoked after he repeatedly tried to kiss a female reporter during an interview.

The 21-year-old Hamou, a French qualifier who lost to Pablo Cuevas in the first round on Monday, also held the Eurosport TV journalist around her neck as she tried to move away during a live interview at Roland Garros.

The French federation issued a statement criticizing Hamou's "reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday" and said its disputes commission will investigate the case "for improper conduct."