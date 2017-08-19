ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mitch Haniger hit a grand slam, Nelson Cruz added his 31st home run and the Seattle Mariners rolled to their fourth straight win Saturday night, a 7-6 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Haniger's first career grand slam came in his first game back after a three-week stretch on the disabled list, lifting the Mariners to a 4-1 lead in the third inning. It was his eighth homer of the season.

Haniger was hit in the face by a pitch on July 29.

Cruz, who is on an 11-game hitting streak, hit his seventh homer in 10 games with a man on base in the fourth, raising his league-leading RBI total to 100.

Both home runs came off Jake Odorizzi, who gave up seven runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings. Odorizzi (6-7) lost his third straight start.

Steven Souza Jr. hit his 26th homer and Lucas Duda hit his fifth for the Rays, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Logan Morrison added a pinch-hit homer in the ninth, his 29th of the season.

Ariel Miranda (8-6) won for the first time in nine starts since June 30, giving up three runs and five hits while striking out five in five innings.

Edwin Diaz, the fifth Seattle reliever, pitched the ninth for his 27th save.

CATWALK DOUBLE PLAY

Mariners catcher Mike Zunino hit into the first catwalk double play in the history of Tropicana Field. With Guillermo Heredia on first base in the seventh inning, Zunino hit a towering popup that changed direction as it caromed off a catwalk and dropped into left-centre field. Rays shortstop Adeiny Hechevarria dived to catch it. Noticing nobody covering second base, Heredia tagged up and beat Hechavarria's throw to second, but slid over the bag and was tagged out.

TRAINER'S ROOM

MARINERS: OF Jarrod Dyson (strained right groin) was placed on the 10-day disabled list. Haniger replaced Dyson on the active roster after a 6-game rehab assignment.

RAYS: RHP Matt Andriese, whose Friday night rehab start ended after two pitches when a ball was hit off his shin, will make at least two more rehab starts, according to manager Kevin Cash.

UP NEXT

Seattle born and raised LHP Blake Snell (1-6) will pitch Sunday's season finale for the Rays after breaking a 16-start winless streak at Toronto on Tuesday. RHP Yovani Gallardo (5-8) will make his fifth career start at Tropicana Field, his first for the Mariners.