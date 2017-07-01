Veteran centre Martin Hanzal is expected to sign with the Dallas Stars once free agency opens today.

Martin Hanzal is expected to go to DAL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) July 1, 2017

Hanzal split last season between the Arizona Coyotes and Minnesota Wild and finished with a combined 20 goals and 19 assists in 71 games. After being acquired by the Wild ahead of the Trade Deadline, Hanzal produced four goals and nine assists in 20 games.

The 30-year-old is coming off a five-year, $15.5 million deal he signed with the Coyotes ahead of the 2011-12 season.

Hanzal, who was drafted 17th overall in 2005, had spent his entire career in Arizona prior to his move to Minnesota for the stretch run.