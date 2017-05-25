J.A. Happ gave up three runs on seven hits while not walking any batters in three innings pitched in his first rehab appearance for class-A Dunedin on Thursday. Happ struck out three in an outing where he threw 56 total pitches en route to posting a no-decision in the contest.

The starting pitcher last appeared in a game with the Toronto Blue Jays on April 16. During his absence Happ has battled inflammation in his left elbow.

The Dunedin Blue Jays beat the Fort Myers Miracle, Boston's class-A affiliate, 5-4 in the first game of a doubleheader.