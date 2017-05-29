J.A. Happ's return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation is at hand.

The 34-year-old lefty will be Tuesday night's starter versus the Cincinnati Reds, manager John Gibbons confirmed on Monday.

Gibbons confirms Happ will pitch vs. #Reds tomorrow. Won't put a count on the outing. No decision about who will be dropped yet. #BlueJays — Laura Armstrong (@lauraarmy) May 29, 2017

Happ has been out since leaving an April 16 start against the Baltimore Orioles early with elbow inflammation. A subsequent MRI came up negative, but the 2016 20-game winner was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 18.

Happ made a rehab start at Class-A Dunedin on Thursday, giving up seven hits and three runs in three innings of work.

In three starts this season, Happ is 0-3 with an earned run average of 4.50 and a WHIP of 1.125 in 16 innings.

Game Day Notes from TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell:

- No firm pitch count but Blue Jays will monitor Happ. Likely 70-80 pitches.

- Jays figured they'd get as much out of a limited Happ than any of their spot start options.

- Toronto will have to make a roster move on Tuesday in order to activate Happ.

- Francisco Liriano "felt great" Monday and will be a rotation option this weekend. They may juggle rotation at that point and maybe give Marcus Stroman or Joe Biagini an extra day of rest.

- A day off for Ezequiel Carrera on Monday because Gibbons thinks he's better when he's not playing every day.

- Bullpen has thrown a lot of innings, but rotation returning to health will help. "There's no doubt the rotation sets the table for all that," Gibbons said.

- Gibbons' opinion of Biagini has been confirmed over his five starts because he always thought he could do it. Sunday's performance was big in that regard.