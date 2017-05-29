3h ago
Happ to return Tuesday against Reds
TSN.ca Staff
Jays' rotation set to get a boost with return of Happ, Liriano
J.A. Happ's return to the Toronto Blue Jays' rotation is at hand.
The 34-year-old lefty will be Tuesday night's starter versus the Cincinnati Reds, manager John Gibbons confirmed on Monday.
Happ has been out since leaving an April 16 start against the Baltimore Orioles early with elbow inflammation. A subsequent MRI came up negative, but the 2016 20-game winner was placed on the 10-day disabled list on April 18.
Happ made a rehab start at Class-A Dunedin on Thursday, giving up seven hits and three runs in three innings of work.
In three starts this season, Happ is 0-3 with an earned run average of 4.50 and a WHIP of 1.125 in 16 innings.
Game Day Notes from TSN Baseball Reporter Scott Mitchell:
- No firm pitch count but Blue Jays will monitor Happ. Likely 70-80 pitches.
- Jays figured they'd get as much out of a limited Happ than any of their spot start options.
- Toronto will have to make a roster move on Tuesday in order to activate Happ.
- Francisco Liriano "felt great" Monday and will be a rotation option this weekend. They may juggle rotation at that point and maybe give Marcus Stroman or Joe Biagini an extra day of rest.
- A day off for Ezequiel Carrera on Monday because Gibbons thinks he's better when he's not playing every day.
- Bullpen has thrown a lot of innings, but rotation returning to health will help. "There's no doubt the rotation sets the table for all that," Gibbons said.
- Gibbons' opinion of Biagini has been confirmed over his five starts because he always thought he could do it. Sunday's performance was big in that regard.