The deadline for Major League Baseball teams and arbitration eligible players to exchange figures is Friday. As that time approaches, many of the players and teams are reportedly avoiding the process by agreeing to deals.

Bryce Harper leads the list of the MLB players to avoid arbitration, after coming together with the Nationals on a deal worth $13.625 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Harper, a four-time All-Star, posted a .243 batting average with 24 home runs and 86 RBI in 147 games last season.

The 24-year-old was named National League MVP in 2015 and won the NL's Rookie of the Year Award in 2012.

Here are the other players avoiding arbitration:
 

Manny Machado + Orioles

Jackie Bradley Jr + Red Sox


AJ Ramos + Marlins

 

Danny Valencia + Mariners

Yasmani Grandal + Dodgers


Leonis Martin + Mariners


Danny Salazar + Indians

 

Alex Wilson + Tigers

 

Kevin Kiermaier + Rays

Zach McAllister + Indians


Xavier Cedeno + Rays


Travis d'Arnaud + Mets


Tim Beckham + Rays


Billy Hamilton + Reds

 Jordy Mercer + Pirates


Didi Gregorius + Yankees


Hector Santiago + Twins


Kole Calhoun + Angels

Corey Dickerson + Rays


Rondon + Cubs


Norris + Nationals


Roark + Nationals


Todd Frazier + White Sox


Sonny Gray + Athletics

Tony Cingrani + Reds


Matt Shoemaker + Angels

 