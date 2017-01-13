The deadline for Major League Baseball teams and arbitration eligible players to exchange figures is Friday. As that time approaches, many of the players and teams are reportedly avoiding the process by agreeing to deals.

Bryce Harper leads the list of the MLB players to avoid arbitration, after coming together with the Nationals on a deal worth $13.625 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.

Harper, Nats agree at $13.625M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Harper, a four-time All-Star, posted a .243 batting average with 24 home runs and 86 RBI in 147 games last season.

The 24-year-old was named National League MVP in 2015 and won the NL's Rookie of the Year Award in 2012.

Here are the other players avoiding arbitration:



Manny Machado + Orioles

Manny Machado has agreed to terms on $11.5-million deal for 2017, according to an industry source. Doesn't include award bonuses.#Orioles — Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) January 13, 2017

Jackie Bradley Jr + Red Sox

Jackie Bradley Jr. avoids arbitration with $3.6M deal. #Redsox — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 13, 2017



AJ Ramos + Marlins

Aj Ramos, marlins settle at $6.55M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Danny Valencia + Mariners

Danny Valencia, mariners agree at $5.5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Yasmani Grandal + Dodgers

Yasmani Grandal, dodgers agree at $5.5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Leonis Martin + Mariners

leonis martin, mariners settle at $4.85M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Danny Salazar + Indians

danny salazar, indians settle at $3.4M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Alex Wilson + Tigers

Alex Wilson agrees to a $1.175M deal to avoid arbitration with #Tigers. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 13, 2017

Kevin Kiermaier + Rays

Kevin kiermaier, rays settle at $2.975M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Zach McAllister + Indians

#Indians RHP Zack McAllister has agreed to $1.825 million contract for 2017. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) January 13, 2017



Xavier Cedeno + Rays

Xavier Cedeno, Rays settle at $1.3M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Travis d'Arnaud + Mets

Travis d'Armaud, mets settle at $1.875M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Tim Beckham + Rays

Tim Beckham, Rays settle at 885K — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Billy Hamilton + Reds

Billy hamilton, reds settle at $2.625M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Jordy Mercer + Pirates

Jordy mercer, pirates settle at $4.325M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Didi Gregorius + Yankees

Didi gregorius, Yankees settle at $5.1M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Hector Santiago + Twins

Hector Santiago, Twins settle at $8M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Kole Calhoun + Angels

Kole Calhoun, LAANGELS settle at $6.35M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Corey Dickerson + Rays

Corey Dickerson, Rays settle at $3.025M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Rondon + Cubs

#Cubs settled with Hector Rondon at $5.8 million. — Tommy Stokke (@StokkeTommy) January 13, 2017



Norris + Nationals

derek norris, nats settle at $4.2M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Roark + Nationals

tanner roark, nats settle at $4.315M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Todd Frazier + White Sox

todd frazier, chsiox settle at $12M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Sonny Gray + Athletics

sonny Gray, A's settle at $3.575M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017

Tony Cingrani + Reds

cingrani, reds settle at $1.825M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 13, 2017



Matt Shoemaker + Angels