3h ago
Harper among players avoiding arbitration
TSN.ca Staff
The deadline for Major League Baseball teams and arbitration eligible players to exchange figures is Friday. As that time approaches, many of the players and teams are reportedly avoiding the process by agreeing to deals.
Bryce Harper leads the list of the MLB players to avoid arbitration, after coming together with the Nationals on a deal worth $13.625 million, according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports.
Harper, a four-time All-Star, posted a .243 batting average with 24 home runs and 86 RBI in 147 games last season.
The 24-year-old was named National League MVP in 2015 and won the NL's Rookie of the Year Award in 2012.
Here are the other players avoiding arbitration:
Manny Machado + Orioles
Jackie Bradley Jr + Red Sox
AJ Ramos + Marlins
Danny Valencia + Mariners
Yasmani Grandal + Dodgers
Leonis Martin + Mariners
Danny Salazar + Indians
Alex Wilson + Tigers
Kevin Kiermaier + Rays
Zach McAllister + Indians
Xavier Cedeno + Rays
Travis d'Arnaud + Mets
Tim Beckham + Rays
Billy Hamilton + Reds
Jordy Mercer + Pirates
Didi Gregorius + Yankees
Hector Santiago + Twins
Kole Calhoun + Angels
Corey Dickerson + Rays
Rondon + Cubs
Norris + Nationals
Roark + Nationals
Todd Frazier + White Sox
Sonny Gray + Athletics
Tony Cingrani + Reds
Matt Shoemaker + Angels