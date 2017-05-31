Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper's four-game suspension has been reduced to three games, according to multiple reports.

Source: Bryce Harper’s suspension has been reduced to three days. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 31, 2017

Harper was suspended for his part in a brawl with the San Francisco Giants. After being hit in the hip by a pitch from Giants' reliever Will Strickland, Harper charged the mound and a brawl ensued.

Strickland was suspended six games for his part in the fight.

Harper has yet to serve any of the suspension after playing Tuesday night while appealing the decision.