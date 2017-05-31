1h ago
Harper's suspension reduced to three games
TSN.ca Staff
Washington Nationals slugger Bryce Harper's four-game suspension has been reduced to three games, according to multiple reports.
Harper was suspended for his part in a brawl with the San Francisco Giants. After being hit in the hip by a pitch from Giants' reliever Will Strickland, Harper charged the mound and a brawl ensued.
Strickland was suspended six games for his part in the fight.
Harper has yet to serve any of the suspension after playing Tuesday night while appealing the decision.