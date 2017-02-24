DENVER — Running the floor, hitting the boards and putting up points — a lot of them — are becoming staples for the Denver Nuggets.

Gary Harris scored a career-high 25 points and the Nuggets bounced back from successive losses to beat Brooklyn 129-109 on Friday night, handing the inept Nets their 15th loss in a row.

Wilson Chandler had 24 points and Danilo Gallinari added 20 for the Nuggets, who scored 120 or more for the 18th time this season.

"We definitely did a good job of moving the ball, getting out in transition, and we definitely shot the ball really well today," Harris said. "Everybody is having fun. Everybody is passing, cutting. Everybody is trying to play great team basketball."

Their rousing offensive show featured 32 assists and 50.5 per cent shooting, helping the Nuggets snap a six-game losing streak to the Nets. Denver went 14 of 31 from 3-point range, including four 3s by Harris.

Mason Plumlee, acquired from Portland last week, finished just shy of a triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.

"It was a good win, coming in on a back-to-back, to play with that kind of energy," Plumlee said, referring to Thursday's loss at Sacramento. "I thought the guys really played together, shots fell. It was a good night on defence, too."

Jeremy Lin was back in the starting lineup for the Nets after missing the previous 26 games because of a strained left hamstring, but Brooklyn could not pull out of its downward spiral. He played just under 15 minutes and scored seven points with five assists.

"I didn't get hurt again," Lin said. "It's going to be ugly at times, but slowly getting my rhythm back. The frustrating part as a competitor is not being able to put the imprint on the game that I want to, but it will come."

Brook Lopez had 17 points to pace the Nets.

After leading by 11 at halftime, the Nuggets went in front 85-65 on a 3-pointer by Gallinari with 4:35 left in the third quarter and took a 101-75 lead into the fourth. By midway through the final period, the Nuggets had stretched their lead to 30 on a dunk by Chandler.

The Nuggets led by as many as 15 in the first half and were in front 64-53 at the break. Chandler and Gallinari combined for 16 points in the second quarter.

TIP-INS

Nets: G Spencer Dinwiddie, who played college ball at Colorado in nearby Boulder, had eight points in just more than 23 minutes. ... The Nets' last win was on Jan. 20, a 143-114 victory over New Orleans.

Nuggets: The team continues to be cautious with G Emmanuel Mudiay, who saw action late in the fourth quarter after sitting out the past two weeks because of a lingering lower back injury. ... Harris' previous career high was 24 points against Dallas on Dec. 19. ... Travel issues delayed the arrival of C Roy Hibbert, acquired Thursday in a trade with Milwaukee. ... Denver outrebounded Brooklyn 51-42.

UP NEXT

Nets: Cap a back-to-back set on the road at Golden State on Saturday night as part of their "circus trip." Brooklyn is in the middle of playing eight straight games away from home while Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey puts on a string of circus shows at Barclays Center.

Nuggets: Host the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday afternoon, continuing a run in which Denver plays six of eight at home.