TORONTO — Running back Andrew Harris and quarterback Matt Nichols of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were named CFL top performers of the week Tuesday along with Toronto Argonauts receiver SJ Green.

Harris had 105 rushing yards and 120 receiving yards in a 33-26 win over the Edmonton Eskimos. Nichols passed for a season-high 390 yards and rushed for 23 yards and a touchdown.

Green, meanwhile, had 145 receiving yards and two touchdown catches in Toronto's 38-6 victory over the Montreal Alouettes.