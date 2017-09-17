2h ago
Harris' recovery ahead of schedule
TSN.ca Staff
Tate ready to take over the Redblacks' reins
Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Trevor Harris is being treated for a second to third degree separation of his right shoulder according to TSN's John Lu. The injury was initially called a sprained AC joint, putting his recovery ahead of schedule.
He is expected to miss two to six weeks, but is simulating his throwing motion in a swimming pool. Former Calgary Stampeder Drew Tate has been filling in in Harris' place.
The Redblacks placed Harris on the six-game injured list on Sept. 12.