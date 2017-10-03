Trevor Harris took first-team reps at practice with the Ottawa Redblacks on Wednesday, suggesting the starting quarterback will make his return Saturday against the B.C. Lions.

TSN's Matthew Scianitti reported last week Harris was on track to play after missing the past three games due to an AC joint injury in his shoulder.

Trevor Harris in uniform and taking first team reps. #CFL #RNation — AJ Jakubec (@AJonSports) October 3, 2017

The 31-year-old suffered the injury during Ottawa's 26-22 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when he took a hard hit mid-way through the third quarter.

Drew Tate started the team's Week 13 matchup with the Alouettes, but he too sustained an upper-body injury. Ryan Lindley has started the past two games, both of which the Redblacks have lost.

In 12 games this season for the Redblacks, he has 23 touchdowns compared to just seven interceptions.