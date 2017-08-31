MONTREAL — Trevor Harris threw three touchdown passes as the visiting Ottawa Redblacks embarrassed the Montreal Alouettes 32-4 on Thursday to extend their winning streak to three games.

Harris went 32-for-41 passing for 343 yards and connected with Diontae Spencer, Josh Stangby and Greg Ellingson for the TDs.

Kicker Brett Maher added two field goals as Ottawa (4-6-1) took top spot in the Canadian Football League's East Division.

The Alouettes (3-7), third in the East, have now lost three games in a row.

Darian Durant threw for 140 yards and an interception for Montreal before being replaced in the third quarter by backup quarterback Drew Willy. The move came after Durant threw his league-leading 11th interception.

Willy, seeing his first real playing minutes of the season, went 5 of 8 for 68 passing yards.

After an early single, Maher kicked his first field goal of the game at 12:34 of the first quarter to put Ottawa up 4-0.

Harris connected with Spencer for a two-yard touchdown catch at 4:16 of the second quarter. Mossis Madu added a two-point convert to give the Redblacks a 12-0 lead. Montreal took five penalties on Ottawa's 101-yard scoring drive, including a costly 32-yard pass interference penalty on Greg Henderson.

Montreal ended the game with 138 penalty yards.

The teams traded singles before the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Harris found Stangby in the end zone from seven yards out at 2:50. Another two-point convert put the visitors in front 21-1.

Following a 53-yard field goal by Montreal's Boris Bede, his longest of the season, Ellingson put the game to bed with a 43-yard touchdown catch at 2:50 of the final quarter. Ellingson took advantage of missed coverage by Tyree Hollins for his seventh TD catch of the season.

Notes: Attendance at Percival Molson Stadium was 18,325. ... Als offensive tackle Jovan Olafioye (back) was a late scratch. … Receiver Nik Lewis has at least one reception in 55 consecutive games.