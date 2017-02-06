BOSTON — Harvard's senior class will finally get a chance to enjoy the real excitement of the Beanpot.

Clay Anderson, Tyler Moy and Luke Esposito scored in the third period and No. 4 Harvard held on to beat Northeastern 4-3 in the semifinal of the 65th annual Beanpot tournament on Monday night.

The Crimson (16-5-2) are seeking their 11th tourney title and first since 1993. They will face the winner of the late game Monday night between defending champion Boston College and Boston University.

Harvard had lost in the first semifinal game in each of the past three tournaments.

"It'll be cool to come out for warmups and they'll be more than like seven people in the stands," Crimson senior Alexander Kerfoot said. "We haven't played a night game yet. For the last three years it's been pretty demoralizing playing in that consolation game. Nobody wants to be a part of it."

With many in the local sports landscape still beaming over the Patriots' historic comeback for their fifth Super Bowl title, greater Boston's four local Division 1 collegiate hockey programs took centre stage for the night in the annual tourney that takes place at TD Garden on the first two Mondays in February.

Harvard advanced to its first final since 2008, and this year's senior class has yet to play a late game.

"I don't think you can experience the Beanpot until you have a chance to play in the final," coach Ted Donato said. "I think it's an important step for our group."

Harvard is unbeaten in its last six games, going 5-0-1 to climb in the national rankings.

BU has captured the Beanpot 30 times and BC 20, including six of the last seven.

Adam Gaudette had two goals for Northeastern (11-12-5), which hasn't won the tournament since 1988 and has just four titles overall.

"I don't think it was anything Harvard did — no disrespect to Harvard — we didn't skate. Plain and simple," Huskies coach Jim Madigan said.

As has been the case for the last dozen or so years, turnout was light for the first semifinal game, and the echoes of sticks hitting pucks reverberated around a roughly third-full building.

Anderson made it 2-1 by firing a slap shot between Ryan Ruck's pads from the left point for a power-play score at 6:39. Esposito's goal came short-handed, making it 4-1 just under six minutes later.

NU sliced it to 4-3 on Gaudette's second goal with 1:33 to play, but Harvard held on.

Nolan Stevens' power-play goal had cut it to 4-2.

Harvard broke a scoreless tie on Kerfoot's goal midway into the second period. The centre stopped an attempted clearing pass at the point and made a seemingly harmless dump-in shot on goal that slipped past Ruck.

NU tied it at 1 on Gaudette's power-play goal late in the period. Dylan Sikura hit the left post and the puck caromed near the right circle to Zach Aston-Reese, who fired a shot that was stopped by goalie Merrick Madsen before Gaudette scored on the rebound.

Madsen had 27 saves. Ruck 25.