The New England Patriots defence has put the spotlight on Julio Jones leading into Super Bowl LI, and for good reason.

The Atlanta Falcons receiver, who ranked second in the NFL in receiving yards despite missing two games this season, might just be the most dominant receiver in the NFL.

Jones enters Super Bowl fresh off his 28th birthday and third straight season topping the 1,400-yard mark.

This season, Jones did more with less, posting his highest yard per catch average since his rookie year at 17.8.

To put that in perspective, only Washington Redskins deep threat DeSean Jackson posted a higher average per catch – at 17.9 yards – and no player with more than 60 catches topped the mark. Jones had 83 receptions this season, tied for 17th in the NFL.

Jones had 27 plays this season of 20 or more yards, just shy of two per game, and averaged a reception of 20-plus yards on 32.5 per cent of his plays, the highest of any 1,000-yard receiver except Jackson.

The 2011 first-round pick was the only player in the NFL to average more than 100 yards and has a strong case to be crowned the NFL’s best wide out.



The 1,200 Yard Club - 2016 Leading Receivers Player Height Rec Yards Avg 20+ YAC TD T.Y. Hilton 5'9" 91 1,448 15.9 28 331 6 Julio Jones 6'3" 83 1,409 17 27 388 6 Odell Beckham Jr. 5'11" 101 1,367 13.5 20 524 10 Mike Evans 6'5" 96 1,321 13.8 15 200 12 Antonio Brown 5'10" 106 1,284 12.1 22 411 12 Jordy Nelson 6'3" 97 1,257 13 19 356 14

That isn’t to say, however, that Jones can’t be stopped.

The Alabama product was held under 40 yards on four occasions this season, two of which came against the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, who ranked 31st and 32nd in pass defence, respectively. His two other sub-40 yard games came against the top-four passing defences of the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

Jones got his revenge on the Packers in the NFC Championship, though, roasting the defence for 180 yards on nine receptions, with two touchdowns. It’s also worth noting he put up 96 yards on the Saints in Week 17, three months after his one catch performance against them in Week 3.

The Patriots ranked 12th against the pass this season, allowing just under 238 yards per game. New England, though, faced just two Pro Bowl receivers this season and allowed an average a 90 yards in three games to Antonio Brown and A.J. Green. They did not allow a touchdown to either player.



Patriots vs. Pro Bowl WRs - 2016 season Player Date Rec Tar Yards TD A.J. Green Oct. 16 6 10 88 0 Antonio Brown Oct. 23 7 11 106 0 Antonio Brown Jan. 22 (Playoffs) 7 9 77 0

As a whole, it’s tough to measure the ability of the Patriots defence to stop an elite passing attack. Heading into Super Bowl LI, the team has faced just four offences that ranked in the top 20 in passing yards this season – Arizona (ninth), Seattle (10th), Baltimore (12th) and Cincinnati (15th). The Falcons ranked third in passing yards this season.

Stopping Jones could be the key to shutting down the Falcons passing attack and, maybe, the key to winning a fifth Super Bowl under Bill Belichick.