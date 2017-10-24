Atlanta Hawks guard/forward DeAndre' Bembry is expected to miss four to six weeks after having surgery to repair his fractured right wrist.

The Hawks say the surgery was performed on Tuesday at the Emory Orthopaedics & Spine Center in Atlanta.

Bembry suffered the injury in the season-opening win at Dallas last Wednesday.

Bembry averaged 2.7 points in 38 games, including one start, as a rookie last season and was targeted for a bigger role on the rebuilding Hawks. He scored six points in 18 minutes off the bench before suffering the injury against the Mavericks.

