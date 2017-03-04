NEW YORK — Atlanta Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer was suspended one game without pay by the NBA on Saturday for making contact with a referee.

Budenholzer was yelling at Brian Forte from behind with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter when he bumped into the referee during the Hawks' 135-130 loss to Cleveland on Friday night. It was the second time Budenholzer has done that; the other was also in a game against Cleveland on Nov. 21, 2015.

Budenholzer said in a statement that he understands and respects the NBA's decision, and plans to apologize to Forte.

"The referees have the most difficult job on the court and do an outstanding job of managing the needs of the game, players and coaches. I accept the suspension, will learn from it and look forward to moving beyond this," Budenholzer said.

Budenholzer will miss the Hawks' game against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday.