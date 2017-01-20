ATLANTA — Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and the Atlanta Hawks held back a late scare to beat the Chicago Bulls 102-93 on Friday night.

The Bulls put up little resistance all night until their reserves went on a 33-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five on Bobby Portis' dunk with 1:08 remaining.

Chicago trailed by 22 at the end of the first, by 29 at the end of the second and 30 at the end of the third.

Atlanta's lead was tenuous enough that Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer brought back Schroder and Millsap, who had rested the entire fourth quarter, for the last 2 minutes.

Dwight Howard and Thabo Sefolosha combined by 24 points for Atlanta, which has won 10 of 12.

Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points for the Bulls, who looked uninspired most of the night. They have dropped five of seven.