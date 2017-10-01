The New Jersey Devils have agreed to terms on a one-year, $700K contract with forward Jimmy Hayes, who was at their training camp on a professional tryout.

Hayes spent last year with the Boston Bruins, where he recorded two goals and three assists in 58 games. The 27-year-old is three seasons removed from falling one goal shy of 20 on the season with the Florida Panthers, but never hit those totals in his two yers in Boston.

For his career, the 2008 second round pick has 51 goals and 49 assists in 301 games.