LONDON — Eden Hazard will be joined at Premier League champion Chelsea by his younger brother Kylian.

The London club says the 22-year-old Kylian Hazard signed Tuesday for the development squad, making it unlikely the attacking midfielder will play alongside Eden imminently in the senior Chelsea team.

Kylian Hazard, who began his career in Belgium, joined Chelsea from Hungarian club Ujpest.

___

