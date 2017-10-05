CLEVELAND — New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi made a slight tweak to his lineup for the AL Division Series, starting Chase Headley at designated hitter over Jacoby Ellsbury.

Headley has a .278 career average with six RBIs against Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer going into Game 1 Thursday night.

"We look at at-bats against the starting pitcher, and his at-bats have been a little bit better than Jacoby's," Girardi said. "That's why we went in this direction."

Girardi said the DH role could change on a game-to-game basis. Ellsbury was the team's DH in the wild-card win on Tuesday over the Minnesota Twins.

Indians manager Terry Francona is starting Lonnie Chisenhall in left field over Austin Jackson. Chisenhall is a left-handed hitter and he is 2 for 4 in his career against New York starter Sonny Gray.

Francona wanted to get Chisenhall in the lineup because he won't play Friday when the Yankees start left-hander CC Sabathia.

"I know Austin is going to play tomorrow," Francona said. "This way, we need to get Lonnie kind of involved in this series. If CC wasn't pitching tomorrow, I probably would have played Austin."