SAN DIEGO — Austin Hedges had a home run and four RBIs, rookie Dinelson Lamet produced another strong outing and the San Diego Padres beat the Cubs 6-2 on Tuesday night, giving Chicago its fifth straight loss.

Hedges hit a two-run homer and a two-run double as the Padres clinched the three-game series against the struggling Cubs.

Lamet (2-0), one of Padres' top prospects, was making his Petco Park debut and looking to build on his stellar first start. Against the New York Mets on Thursday, the right-hander threw five innings of one-run ball, allowing three hits.

He was nearly as good against the world champion Cubs, limiting them to two runs, five hits and a walk over five innings. For the second straight start, he struck out eight.

Eddie Butler (2-1) was seeking his third straight win, but he lasted only 4 1/3 innings, charged with six runs and seven hits. He walked three and struck out five.

Hunter Renfroe had a two-run double in the fifth that put the Padres up 4-2 and gave him six RBIs in two games.

Hedges got to reliever Brian Duensing for another two-run double into the left field corner, extending the edge to 6-2.

Kyle Schwarber burned Lamet on an 0-2 pitch, turning on an elevated fastball for a solo homer in the fifth to tie it at 2.

Hedges' ninth homer of the season, a two-run shot off Butler's fastball, pushed the Padres ahead 2-1 in the second inning. Franchy Cordero opened with a single.

The Cubs struck first when Willson Contreras' bad-hop grounder got past Cory Spangenberg at third for a double in the second for a 1-0 edge, scoring Cordero after he singled.

Chicago, which has fallen a game under .500, has nine hits in the series' first two games. They left nine runners on base.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 2B Ben Zobrist is starting but a sprained left wrist is restricting him when he bats right-handed. He's avoiding hitting from that side but is getting better, according to manager Joe Maddon.

Padres: RHP Jered Weaver (hip inflammation) threw his first bullpen session Tuesday since going on the DL on May 20. ... RHP Trevor Cahill (shoulder strain) has yet to throw after going on the DL May 14. ... CF Manuel Margot (strained left calf) had an MRI, which the team said came out well.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Jake Arrieta (5-4, 4.92) has lost three of his last four starts. Against the Padres, Arrieta is 2-1 with a 3.18 ERA. He last faced them in August when he threw eight shutout innings.

Padres: RHP Luis Perdomo (0-0, 4.19) has lost his last two decisions after setting a franchise mark with six straight no-decisions to start a season. Perdomo has pitched against the Cubs just once, allowing two runs, two hits and two walks in three innings.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball