Must See: Hefflick hits three-run homer for Canada

Reid Hefflick hit a three-run home run in the first inning and Team Canada held on to beat Venezuela 7-3 in the Little League World Series.

With the win, Canada improved to 2-0 in the International Bracket. Venezuela fell to 1-1.

Hefflick also earned the win for Canada after pitching 3.2 innings, giving up three runs. Reece Usselman earned the save for Canada.