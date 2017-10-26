BOSTON — Danton Heinen scored both goals and Anton Khudobin made 36 saves to lift the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

Joe Thornton scored for San Jose, which went 0 for 6 on the power play. The Sharks had one in the final two minutes after Brandon Carlo went off for slashing and got three shots while creating havoc in front of Khudobin but couldn't capitalize.

Heinen scored his second of the game and broke a second-period tie when he tucked a shot inside the left post after Marc -Edouard Vlasic misplayed the puck in the corner at 13:27.

Thornton tied the score at 1 when he scored on the power play and slipped the puck past a screened Khudobin to tie Jari Kurri for 20th all-time on the NHL scoring list with 1,398 points.

Khudobin made his third consecutive start for Tuukka Rask, who his recovering from a concussion and is expected to return Saturday.

Heinen scored short-handed and notched his first career goal when he knocked in the rebound of David Backes' shot and beat Martin Jones at 9:41 of the first period.

Jones made 31 saves and had won four straight and only allowed five goals in the last four games.

NOTES: The Sharks moved to 2-2-0 on their five game road trip. ... Kevan Miller returned to the lineup after missing one game while David Krejci missed his second straight game for Boston. ... San Jose has killed 15 straight penalties but has scored only once in its last 16 power plays. ... Backes got his first point of the season.

UP NEXT

Sharks: At Buffalo on Saturday.

Bruins: Host Los Angeles on Saturday.