Brooke Henderson shot a course record 63 in the third round of the LPGA Canadian Pacific Women's Open in Ottawa to land in second place at the tournament at minus-7.

The 19-year-old native of nearby Smiths Falls needed a late flurry on Friday to shoot a 69 and make the cut.

Leader In Gee Chun (minus-8) and the rest of the top of the leaderboard has yet to tee off at the Ottawa Hunt and Country Club.

Henderson looks to be the first Canadian to claim the national tournament since Jocelyne Bourassa did in 1973.

The other Canadian in the field, Orangeville, Ont.'s Brittany Marchand, is still on the course.