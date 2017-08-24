Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

OTTAWA – If the first round of the CP Women’s Open had been an opera, the soprano lost her voice just as she was about to start singing the solo.

After months of buildup and a perfect stage on which to craft the story, the opening round of the tournament didn’t go to plan for Brooke Henderson. Despite massive galleries that were better than those found on Sundays at most majors, the Smiths Falls, Ont., sensation couldn’t deliver.

She made just a single birdie on the day while struggling to a three-over 74, calling her round frustrating.

Under cloudy skies and in cool, breezy conditions, Henderson looked at ease as she stepped to the first tee, dressed all in black. If she was feeling any pressure, it didn’t show. After receiving a huge ovation when she was announced, she calmly stepped up and ripped her opening shot down the middle, walking off the tee with a huge smile.

But what followed was an uncharacteristic stutter step of golf where the 19-year-old never seemed to catch any momentum.

“One birdie, that's the real problem,” Henderson said moments after tapping in on 18th to another huge round of cheers. “You can't go around this course and only have one birdie every day, and especially when you have holes like seven and 13 that I did.”

Those two holes, along with the ninth, were the stumbles for her. Sloppy bogeys on the seventh and ninth pushed her down the leaderboard. She got one of those back with a birdie on the 10th before reaching the 13th, a downhill par 3 with water on the right side.

She and sister/caddie Brittany debated clubs on the 151-yard hole. The first thought was a punch six-iron, but the final choice was a seven.

“The wind was right to left, and I didn't want to be chipping from that left side,” explained Henderson, “and at the last second on my down swing I kind of changed my swing a little bit, which happens with me sometimes, but usually it turns out better than worse. So unfortunately that wasn't some of my best shot making there.”

A pitch from the drop area and two putts later, Henderson logged a fat double and walked off the green with her head down.

Despite that poor swing, the four-time LPGA Tour winner actually hit the ball pretty well from tee to green, landing on nine of 13 fairways and reaching 12 greens, with a few more just rolling off. But it was on those putting surfaces where she seemed off stride, using 32 putts.

The greens were certainly speedy, measuring 12.5 on the Stimpmeter, a speed usually seen only in major championships and much faster than Henderson experienced in her many practice rounds around the Willie Park Jr. course. Those speeds, combined with being on the wrong side of the hole too often, made birdies scarce.

“I felt like most of the time I was putting down the hill,” said Henderson, “so I was trying to just really focus on pace, and then it's really difficult to get the line.”

To get back in the tournament, she’ll need a much better performance on the greens on Friday and to that end, she was planning some drastic post-round action with the putter she’s had in the bag since May.

“I won with it, finished second at a major, so it works,” said Henderson. “I just need to maybe teach it a lesson this afternoon.”

Despite the poor day, Henderson remained optimistic, even if there was still a little bit of steam coming from her ears after a missed opportunity to play well for the hometown fans. She was already looking ahead to Friday’s afternoon tee time.

“I'm a little bit frustrated for sure,” she said still smiling, “but I think if I can just get a good night's rest tonight, maybe practise a little bit, tune in things a little bit more, and then go out tomorrow and hopefully just make a few more putts. That's all it is, and hopefully make a few more birdies.”

If she can get that putter warmed up even slightly, then the next act of that opera may be much improved.