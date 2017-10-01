AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Canada's Brooke Henderson won the weather-delayed New Zealand Women's Open on Monday, finishing off a 3-under 69 for a five-stroke victory.

The 20-year-old from Smiths Falls, Ont., led by four shots after six holes when the final round was suspended Sunday after a day of heavy rain, high wind and threatened lightning strikes. She returned Monday morning to the Windross Farm course and easily held off China's Jing Yan for her second LPGA Tour victory of the season and fifth overall.

Henderson finished at 17-under 271. She also won the Meijer LPGA Classic in June in Michigan.

The weather remained troublesome Monday with strong wind making low scoring difficult. Henderson mastered the conditions, birdieing three of the first five holes and turning for home five shots clear.

Yan shot a 71. South Korea's Hee Young Park was third at 11 under after a 69.

American Jennifer Song had the best round, a 68, to finish fourth at 10 under.

New Zealand star Lydia Ko closed double bogey-triple bogey for a 75 to tie for 22nd at 5 under.

Hamilton's Alena Sharp tied for 13th at 7 under.

"I played really solid apart from the last two holes," Ko said. "I made an eagle on 15; I hit it really close and I thought I might have actually hit it in the water. It was a tough finish, but overall I felt really solid, a lot of positives."

Ko defended the decision to play on in marginal weather conditions Sunday.

"Week to week we just have to go with it and they're trying to do the best for us," Ko said.

Henderson had an early bogey Monday on the par-4 eighth hole, then parred the next four and got to 17 with a birdie on the par-3 13h. By the 14th, the wind had picked up and was making it hard to hit the narrow fairways at the newly established Windross Farm course, built on farmland east of Auckland. The wetlands layout featured bristling rough and water off the fairways but Henderson, with sister Brittany on her bag, was able to stay out of trouble and to maintain a lead that peaked at six shots.

She bogeyed the tricky par-4 16th and finished a birdie on the par-5 18th.