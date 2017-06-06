CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hendrick Motorsports general manager Doug Duchardt will leave the organization at the end of this month after 12 years with NASCAR's powerhouse team.

Duchardt is also the executive vice-president at Hendrick.

Duchardt joined Hendrick in 2005 as vice-president of development, and he oversaw race car design, engineering and production. The general manager position was created for him in 2013.

During Duchardt's time at Hendrick, the organization's chassis and engines won a record six consecutive Cup Series championships and nine of the last 11.

Duchardt's responsibilities will be assigned to multiple team members, including Hendrick Motorsports President Marshall Carlson, chief financial officer Scott Lampe and vice-president of competition Ken Howes. The organization does not plan to fill the general manager role.

