The collegiate Heroes of the Storm championship is back for 2017 and will be broadcast exclusively on Facebook Live.

Heroes of the Dorm, a tournament with the best college and university teams vying for over $500,000 in prizes and scholarships, will take its broadcasts online after previous stints on ESPN2, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed to theScore esports.

Arizona State University claimed the top prize in 2016 with a team featuring professionally experienced players in Michael "MichaelUdall" Udall, Stefen "akaface" Anderson and Austin "Shot" Lonsert. This year, players will have to choose between Heroes of the Dorm or the Heroes Global Championship Pro League.

The tournament will also see changes in fan interaction. Alongside the Bracket Challenge - fans fill out the tournament bracket with their complete predictions - will be Pick ‘em Challenge where fans can select one team to root for throughout the entire competition.

The 2017 edition of the competition will begin in mid-February with group stages, followed by the round of 64 beginning on Mar. 18 and the Heroic Four and National Championship taking place on Apr. 8.