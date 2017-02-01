SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Hertl scored the game-winner with 2:03 remaining in regulation after Patrick Marleau scored his 499th career goal, helping the San Jose Sharks win for the seventh time in eight games, 3-1 over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Hertl, who missed 32 games with a knee injury, got his first goal since Oct. 27 when he knocked in the rebound of Brent Burns' shot to help the Sharks match last year's home win total of 18 in the first game back from the All-Star break.

Joe Pavelski added an empty-netter to cap a night that nearly included a milestone for Marleau. He had an apparent goal wiped off by an offside call on replay before scoring No. 499 in the second period.

Martin Jones made 24 saves.

Dennis Rasmussen scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight games. Corey Crawford made 26 saves.