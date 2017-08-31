Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall says Nolan Patrick will have to earn his spot in order to be on the team's opening roster on Oct. 4.

Hextall told the Philadelphia Inquirer this week that Patrick, selected second overall in June's draft, is fully healthy ahead of training camp but will start on a level field with his fellow rookies.

“He’s got to do the same thing as all the other kids," Hextall said of Patrick making the team. "He’s got to come in and show us that he can help make us a better team and that it’s the right thing for us. It’s truly that simple.

"We’ve got numbers. We don’t have to have him. We’ve got other kids who can play and we have veterans, so we’re in a good position with him.”

Patrick may already be behind some of his fellow rookies after missing on-ice activities at the team's development camp due to his recovery from abdominal surgery and team skates later in July due to a facial infection.

The 18-year-old played in only 33 games in the WHL last season due to a misdiagnosed sports hernia, which led to him having a second abdominal surgery in late June. The Brandon Wheat Kings centre was also unable to appear in the WHL playoffs due to a leg injury. He's broken his collarbone twice and underwent the first sports hernia surgery last summer.

In the end, Patrick finished last season with 20 goals and 46 points on the season, well below his 41 goals and 102 points in 72 games the previous season.

Hextall said he wouldn't be disappointed to see Patrick return to the Western Hockey League for another season to develop.

“Absolutely not. If he needs time, he needs time,” Hextall said. “We’re going to have Nolan Patrick for the next 10, 15 years, not one day or one month or two months. We’re looking at the next 15 years and what’s best for Nolan Patrick. If it’s best to go back to Brandon, then he’ll go back to Brandon. If it’s best to stay here, he’ll stay here.

“Again, he’s got to come in and prove it. I will not be disappointed if he doesn’t make our team. I don’t have any expectations on whether he will or he won’t. He’s got to come in and show us he makes us a better team.”

A large part of making the Flyers could have to do with Patrick simply staying healthy. He said before the draft he was hoping he got his injuries out of the way early in his playing career.