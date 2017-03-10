TORONTO — The Hockey Hall of Fame is celebrating the career of hockey icon Gordie Howe with a permanent statue.

Howe's sons, Mark and Marty, were on hand for the unveiling of the statue today, which measures over 2.4 metres and is located at the entrance of hockey's hallowed shrine.

The legendary Howe, affectionately dubbed Mr. Hockey, played 26 seasons in the NHL and spent six years in the now defunct World Hockey Association, retiring at the age of 52.

Howe scored 801 career goals and accumulated 1,850 career points over his illustrious NHL career, which included four Stanley Cup titles with the Detroit Red Wings.

He also played with his sons with both the WHA's Houston Aeros and NHL's Hartford Whalers.

Howe died June 10, 2016 at the age of 88.