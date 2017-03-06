OTTAWA - Mike Hoffman had the power-play winner early in the third period as the Ottawa Senators defeated the Boston Bruins 4-2 on Monday night in a potential playoff preview.

Derick Brassard, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Alex Burrows also scored as the Senators (36-22-6) extended their winning streak to three games. Craig Anderson made 25 saves.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins (34-25-6) as Tuukka Rask made 25 saves.

Ottawa now has a four-point lead on the Bruins in the Atlantic Division.

With just six remaining home games, the Senators gave the 17,046 at Canadian Tire Centre something to remember in what could be a preview of a first round playoff match-up should the standings remain as they are.

Ottawa took a 3-1 lead early in the third as Hoffman scored his 20th on the power play. It was Ottawa's first goal with the man advantage in three games.