Max Holloway will put the featherweight title on the line for the first time since capturing it in June, when he faces Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 218 on December 2nd in Detroit.

The 25-year-old champion enters the fight on an 11-fight winning streak, with his last loss coming in August of 2013 to current lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Holloway took the title from Jose Aldo with a third round TKO victory at UFC 212.

Edgar, a former UFC lightweight champion, will be taking his second crack at winning the featherweight strap, he lost his first opportunity to Aldo at UFC 156.

He was also defeated by Aldo at UFC 200 in a bout for the interim featherweight belt.

The 35-year-old has earned victories in his last two fights, a unanimous decision over Jeremy Stephens at UFC 205 and a TKO of Yair Rodriguez at UFC 211.

A heavyweight clash between Alistair Overeem and Francis Ngannou was previously announced for the card that will take place at Little Caesars Arena.