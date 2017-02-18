ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ontario's Rachel Homan opened the Canadian women's curling championship Saturday with a 7-5 win in an extra end over defending champion Chelsea Carey.

Homan controlled the game early by stealing a point in the second end and scoring a deuce in the fourth. But she gave up a steal of two in the seventh and led 5-4 without hammer heading into the 10th.

Carey was held to a single point to tie it. Homan, the crowd favourite at the Meridian Centre, hit to score two for the win with her last rock of the game.

Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories gained a berth in the 12-team main draw by defeating New Brunswick's Melissa Adams 5-3 in the final of the pre-tournament qualifier.

Manitoba's Michelle Englot scored two in the 10th to pull out a 7-6 win over Quebec's Eve Belisle and Nova Scotia's Mary Mattatall opened with a 5-4 victory over B.C.'s Marla Mallett.

The top four teams at the conclusion of the preliminary round Friday morning advance to the Page playoff. Ties for fourth are solved by tiebreaker games.