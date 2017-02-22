ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ontario's Rachel Homan clinched a playoff spot at the Canadian women's curling championship with her ninth victory.

Homan downed Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville 7-6 in an extra end to stay unbeaten Wednesday.

Manitoba's Michelle Englot was an 8-3 winner over Nova Scotia and closing in on a playoff berth at 8-1. Ontario and Manitoba meet in a showdown Thursday evening.

The top four teams at the conclusion of the round robin Friday morning advance to the Page playoff. Ties for fourth get solved by tiebreaker tames. At eight wins, Englot was assured at least a tiebreaker.

Defending champion Chelsea Carey stayed in the playoff hunt at 6-1 with a game to play at night against Newfoundland and Labrador.

Carey's Calgary team edged Quebec's Eve Belisle, who fell to 6-3. McCarville dropped to 4-3 alongside Alberta's Shannon Kleibrink.

More than four losses often puts teams out of playoff contention. Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories was 3-4 facing Saskatchewan at night.