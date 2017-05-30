Home of Jets renamed to Bell MTS Place

WINNIPEG — The home of the National Hockey League's Winnipeg Jets is getting a new name.

After 13 years as MTS Centre, the downtown arena is being renamed Bell MTS Place.

The change reflects the recent takeover of MTS by Bell Canada, and was announced by company CEO George Cope.

The arena opened in 2004 and was initially home to the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League.

In 2011, the Jets moved in after being relocated from Atlanta.