Pittsburgh Penguins F Patric Hornqvist will be a gametime decision for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Western Conference champion Nashville Predators.

Hornqvist has been out with an upper-body injury since Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Ottawa Senators.

The 30-year-old scored four goals and added seven points in 13 playoff games for the Pens this year.

The former Predator 7th-round draft pick has played the last three seasons with Pittsburgh, winning the Stanley Cup last season with the team.

He was traded to the Penguins for James Neal on June 24, 2014.