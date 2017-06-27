The hardest thing about dealing with a personal and nebulous issue such as mental health in a very public sphere, like Major League Baseball, is the lack of understanding.

I don’t mean just from fans or teammates. I don’t mean that scrunched up look that washes across faces when you, the guy in the most pressure-filled position on a baseball team, say you’re sad or lost.

I mean when you stare in the mirror and say it to yourself. “What the hell is wrong with me? Why do I feel this way? Why can’t I stop?

“I don’t belong here.”

I’ve been where Roberto Osuna is, on the same team he’s on, dealing with the same issue. I’ve wondered what thing inside me broke, and if I’d ever be able to fix it.

This isn’t to say Osuna and I are equals or that I ever had a fraction of the talent he has. But while people tend to group each other into neat little piles, allowing one pile to feel things while another pile can’t, mental health issues don’t discriminate. Anxious, lost, confused­ – we can all feel that, prince, pauper or big-league closer.

Even so, I get why you might balk. It can be hard to feel sorry for a grown man getting paid millions of dollars to play a kids’ game. But if you’re being honest, you’re not talking about a man, are you? You’re talking about a product.

As an athlete you’re a product of the entertainment industry, removed and elevated above the common man.

As a closer, you take the mound to theatrical productions reserved for rock concerts. People wear your jersey and hang your poster above their beds. They want to be you – or at least the concept of you. You’re a role model. A hero. A star.

When things go bad you’re a villain. An example of the ungrateful, undeserving athlete. A squanderer of gifts and opportunities the rest of the world would kill to have.

If you doubt me on this, just wait until Osuna starts to struggle on the mound. Now that he’s let the world know he’s dealing with mental health issues, even something as common as anxiety, it will be in the mouth of every commentator. “Well, we know that being the closer requires a strong mental approach and he deals with anxiety …”

That’s the cost of going public and why so many suffer in silence. It’s a scarlet letter. The words “mental health issues” go into the vast echo chamber of sports media and come back at you. When you’re on top, “He’s a great example of overcoming mental health issues.” When you’re on the bottom, “We know he struggles with mental health issues.”

Eight years ago, I walked into the trainer’s office of the Toronto Blue Jays to tell him I was struggling with my emotional control; that I was anxious and depressed because of an arm injury. I knew things would never be the same once I spoke up, but I was destroying myself. I needed help and knew I’d pay a heavy price to get it.

I knew that my major-league career would never be any more glorious than a roster-filling, long reliever. At best, I would sit in the back of the bullpen and soak up disaster innings or spot starts for clubs never to see the sunny side of .500. But with an injury and a mental health issue, I was dead. The upside no longer justified the risk of carrying me.

After all, what if I never recovered? Or worse, what if I infected the others with whatever was wrong with my head?

But if I didn’t get help, how would I affect my friends, family or future children? Where was I headed if I continued to suffer in silence, self-medicating with booze, sleeping pills and painkillers? I, like so many of my baseball brothers, turned off my emotions with outside help.

Like so many still do now.

When you play a sport touted for its mental toughness, any feeling that isn’t correlated with strength is a weakness. A flaw. A liability. A cancer, waiting to spread. It has to be cut out. Such is the cost of being a competitor at the top, where only the strongest survive.

Getting help can mean the end of your identity, both public and private. In this world of sabermetrics and probabilities, it’s the unfixable injury. An injury that can mean the end of your job unless you have an inordinate amount of talent to justify treating it.

To be clear, if another player were dealing with what Osuna is, the game would not be attentive or forgiving. Not that, even with Osuna’s success, it will ever be particularly understanding. But that highlights the need for people like Osuna to speak up. Thank goodness, for himself and for the rest of baseball, he has.

Osuna is not the first person to deal with anxiety at the major-league level, and he won’t be the last. But through him speaking up in a place where so many feel they must remain silent, he will change the game.

Indeed, while this won’t be recorded in a record book or scripted across the back of a baseball card, it could be one of his defining moments.